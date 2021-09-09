Mom reveals a brilliant McDonald’s French fry hack for utilizing ketchup sachets.

Some countries have abandoned the inconvenient and dirty sauce sachets in favor of disposable pots. However, the sachets are still in use in the United States, much to the chagrin of many fast food customers.

Squeezing sauce from sachets is not only dirty, but it also necessitates the search for something to put it on, which just adds to the torture. Furthermore, and perhaps most crucially, you wind up leaving a significant quantity in the packet due to your inability to thoroughly squeeze it out.

The inconvenient nature of it all can lead to you holding the steering wheel with sauce-covered fingers while attempting to balance a soggy napkin.

All of this can now be avoided thanks to TikTok. Erica Kuiper, mother and TikTok user @cookiterica, said on August 8 that she will apply this suggestion when visiting a drive-thru with her small daughter.

“When Morgan was tiny and we would go through the drive-thru, we taught her to tear the ketchup packet down this way, and then when you open the package, she could drop the fries right in there,” she explained.

Kuiper explained how to open the sachet for best results in the video, tearing along the longest side all the way. Then you huff the sachet out, creating a homemade ketchup container that’s great for dipping a fry into.

The hack received over 500,000 likes, and a response to the alert went viral two days later. @kelmergs, a TikTok user, duetted the video on August 10 and tried it out for herself.

She added, “TikTok does it again,” shaking her head in surprise at how wonderfully it worked.

“Well, here’s another for me. Today years old…again,” one user said, referring to the massive amount of TikTok tips and techniques that are released on a daily basis.

IMPORTANT FRENCH FRY HACK! @cookkiterica Original sound – Food, Family, Fun #tiktokfood #lifehack #savagemom #momsoftiktok #ketchup #frenchfryhack #Buffering

Although many people are finding this hack revolutionary, it isn’t the first time a sachet-based hack has gone viral on TikTok.

@ameliaholdsworth, a TikTok user, offered her idea for dipping fries into a sachet by cutting the short end entirely off in April. This is a condensed version of the information.