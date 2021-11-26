Mom records her daughter quitting the target on the intercom speaker and describes it as “epic.”

After her mother shared it to TikTok, the moment a Target employee used the store’s intercom system to quit her job has gone viral online.

Megan Gray, a former Target employee, came to the store’s speaker in the video to announce her resignation from the position, which her mother said she had held for two years.

On her mother’s Instagram, @4thteirheaven, the video has received over 400,000 views in just eight days.

“Attention, Morgan and Target visitors. This is Megan Gray from the front, and I’m writing to inform you that I’ve decided to leave this organization. Please, for once, respect your staff and show concern for our safety, and I wish you a pleasant evening “she said from the other side of the store

“If only I had quit Mormonism like my daughter quit Target,” the mother captioned the video, adding on screen, “When your daughter quits Target in an awesome fashion.”

A customer and employees rejoiced when the announcement was played, according to Gray’s mother’s comments.

If only I’d given up Mormonism when my kid gave up Target. @megangray19 #exmormontiktok #postmormon #ward666 #religioustrauma #exmo 4thtierheaven’s original sound Former employees claimed to feel similarly about Target as a result of their experiences, while other employees defended their time at the company, claiming they had positive experiences while working there.

Gray’s intercom resignation is the latest in a long line of Target employees who have done so. Former employee Edwin Pos went popular on TikTok ten days ago after filming a similar resignation speech through the speakers on his phone.

He declared, “I’m quitting this whole a** job.” In an expletive-filled outburst, he went on to identify numerous coworkers and detail his difficulties with them, including referring to one woman as “that Karen-ass Lucifer Linda.” The employee went on a rant about the store’s stock issues and mannequins, concluding by saying: “Management is a jerk. I’m quitting, and I’m going to send you an email about it, b***h.” The videos come at a time when the United States (and particularly the retail industry) is experiencing a countrywide labor shortage, with employees resigning at alarmingly high rates across the country.

