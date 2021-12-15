Mom is convinced that her baby’s life was saved when she’stopped breathing.’

After her newborn stopped breathing, a mother applauded her hero dog for practically saving her baby’s life.

When Kelly Andrew’s Boston Terrier, Henry, began waking up her young daughter in the middle of the night, she was irritated.

Henry’s repeated break-ins to the nursery had Andrew, who lives in Boston with her husband and daughters, “fed up.” However, it appears Henry was aware that something was awry, as Andrew said on Twitter that their pet may have saved his child’s life.

“Last night the dog kept breaking into the nursery and waking the baby,” wrote Andrew, a novelist. She’d been unwell for a while, and I’d had enough of him. She didn’t stop breathing till she died. We stayed in the hospital for the night. If he hadn’t woken her, I’m not sure what would have occurred. “Dogs aren’t something we deserve.” She posted two photos, one of her small girl in the hospital and the other of Henry’s top of head as he appeared in a bedroom.

“He keeps forcing open the baby’s door with his battering ram head so he may smell at her,” the caption read.

Since being shared on Tuesday, Andrew’s post has received over 120,000 likes.

She tweeted a photo of her dog while raving about him in response to the outpouring of love and support for Henry.

We stayed in the hospital for the night. If he hadn’t woken her, I’m not sure what would have occurred. We are not deserving of dogs. pic.twitter.com/PBJCJVflgh — KayAyDrew (@KayAyDrew) kelly andrew (@KayAyDrew) 14 December 2021 “Thanks for all the well wishes, everyone,” she added. Today, the baby is doing much better, and we’re back at home with Henry, who heroically held down the fort all night despite his fear of the dark.” Andrew also praised Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, adding, “Since this thread is still going strong, I’d want to give a shout out to the ER department at @ctchildrens for being literal heroes.” Night after night, patient after patient, not just for our LO. They always go above and above. This is a condensed version of the information.