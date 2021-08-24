‘Mom, I Wish I Got Vaccinated,’ says a Texas woman who died of COVID after giving birth.

“Mom, I really wish I had gotten vaccinated.”

Paige Ruiz texted her mother those words just before she died of COVID-19.

Ruiz, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas, was diagnosed with the virus on July 24, just over a week before her due date.

Robin Zinsou, her mother, claimed she had asked her daughter about speaking with her doctor about the immunization. “‘No, Mom,’ she replied. Zinsou told WFAA, “I’m going to wait till after I deliver the baby.”

Ruiz had a cough, which led to a trip to the emergency room, where she gave birth to her daughter Celeste through emergency C-section.

She was well enough to video call Celeste, whom Zinsou described as a “happy little baby.” COVID-19, on the other hand, caused her issues.

Zinsou added, “She emailed me and said, ‘Mom, I wish I got vaccinated.'”

According to Zinsou, her daughter spent her dying days emailing friends and family, asking whether they knew anyone who had not been vaccinated.

“She was messaging her friends and sisters and saying, ‘Do you know anyone who isn’t vaccinated?’” she explained. Insist that they be vaccinated.’ This is Paige’s final message.”

Ruiz, who had a 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter named Joanna, died on August 15 without ever embracing her child.

Natasha Zinsou, her sister, started a GoFundMe page to seek money for a burial and other expenses.

She added on the page, “One of Paige’s final wishes was that everyone, from all areas of life, get vaccinated against covid to help prevent additional tragedy.”

“Covid has already caused enough harm to all of us. Please consider being vaccinated in order to protect yourself and your loved ones, as well as to respect my sister’s memory.” We’ve reached out to the family for comment.

Her death came just days after the CDC advised all pregnant and breastfeeding women to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine, citing new safety data showing no increased risk of miscarriage for those who had at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The announcement came after hospitals reported an increase in unvaccinated expecting mothers being very ill with COVID-19, owing to an outbreak of the extremely dangerous Delta strain.

According. This is a condensed version of the information.