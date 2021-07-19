Mom Gives Birth Alone in a Gas Station Bathroom, Earning the Title of “Superwoman”

Kaitlyn Mancera, a second-time parent who goes by Kaitlyn Mancera on TikTok, stunned the internet when she posted a video of herself giving birth in a gas station bathroom.

She posted with footage of her standing in the restroom cradling her newborn baby, which can also be seen here, “When you think you can hold it and give birth in a gas station.”

Sergio Mancera, who had been innocently waiting in the car for her while she gave birth, christened Kaitlyn Mancera “superwoman.” After Kaitlyn Mancera stated she needed to go, the couple pulled over to a Pilot Flying J gas station on their way to the delivery hospital.

The mother’s contractions began at 10 a.m., but she was not in excruciating pain. Her final contractions, she claimed, felt more like she needed to go to the bathroom and were centered around her back.

“My water broke as soon as I stood up. It all happened so quickly. My no, oh God, I thought as soon as it happened. “Please, please, please, please don’t let me have this kid in a restroom,” she told Inside Edition.

“I felt him come out of nowhere as soon as I put my hand down there. And all I could think was, ‘Oh my God!’ as I held him there in front of me.

She blamed her first labor for her being so unprepared this time, noting in a video that her first labor was “extremely awful” in comparison, and she thought the push sensation was solely in the front.

“Ten minutes later, a woman came up to me and said, ‘hey, your wife just gave birth,’” Sergio Mancera recalled in a YouTube video.

He went on to say, “There were maybe four or five women in front of her, and she had the baby in her arms.”

Sergio Mancera shared a video of his wife being helped by an ambulance worker, who appeared less calm and cool than in the viral video.

They considered stopping at another hospital along the way, but she thought she could wait and opted to continue.

