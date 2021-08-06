Mom and kids are stranded at the airport, and a “superhero” taxi driver comes to their rescue.

A touching story about a stranger’s charity is sweeping the internet, and it has left one mother overwhelmed with gratitude.

When Jessica LaFair and her two sons arrived in Pensacola, Florida late last month, she assumed that Ubers in the area would be outfitted with child car seats. “We first studied, prior to arriving, if Uber cars had car seats, and it was claimed that they did,” she told this publication. What I didn’t realize is that it’s only available in certain areas, and they don’t appear to exist in Pensacola.”

LaFair and her children were in a difficult predicament because hiring a car would have cost them around $300, and they had no other means of transportation from the airport. She sought out a police officer for aid because she didn’t know what else to do.

She explained, “The police officer walked outside with me and asked the taxi drivers if they had a car seat.” Tim Jones, one of the drivers, eventually stated that he was up to the task and that he would be “right back” with one.

Jones arrived thirty minutes later, with the car seat for her son in tow. “Tim measured [my]son in the car seat before placing it in the van, and then he made sure he was buckled in properly,” he said. “We continued on our journey, and he even asked if we wanted to stop for snacks or water for the kids… so they wouldn’t be too hungry before dinner…. Throughout the entire ride, he was incredibly gracious.”

The fact that Jones had paid for the car seat himself only added to the awe of the gesture, which LaFair didn’t realize until they were well on their way. “I didn’t see the receipt until later in the [one]hour ride,” LaFair explained. Jones had “actually gone [and]got a car seat from Walmart” for them, it turned out. “When I asked, he said his grandson’s car seat was still damp from being washed, but he wouldn’t let us down.”

She continued, “He refused to let me reimburse him for the car seat,” adding that the next day, “he really promised to bring me the car seat back free.” This is a condensed version of the information.