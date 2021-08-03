Mold found in a child’s Capri Sun Pouch astounds a man.

The finding of mold at the bottom of a child’s Capri-Sun by a TikTok user has gone viral, with over 8 million views.

On July 21, Victor Marcelo Aguil uploaded the video to his TikTok account, first displaying the inflated bag to the camera. “So the other day I had a full Capri Sun like this, and it was swelling up. “I had some horrible fungus s**t in here before, and I think this one will as well,” he remarked.

After that, he sliced open the top pouch, revealing the contents to the camera, which included a floating substance that appeared to be mold. He then poured the liquid into a cup, forcing the mold to drop into it, making a noise.

He responded, “This is bulls**t; the kids are drinking it.”

Despite Aguil’s description of the growth as fungus, it was most likely food mold, which can occur due to Capri Sun’s lack of artificial preservatives. “Naturally occurring mold can emerge when the drink is exposed to air,” according to the company’s mold page. When a piece of fruit, such as an apple or a strawberry, is left outside, the same thing happens. Mold begins to build over time.”

“Food mold can grow inside a pouch that has been perforated or damaged. A puncture can occur either on the way to or from our facilities to the grocery shop. Even if the hole is small, it will allow air into the drink, allowing mold to grow. The mold that can grow inside the pouch is harmless and occurs naturally.”

Due to the pouch shape, Capri Suns do not require refrigeration and can be stored at room temperature. “Staying chilled is also not a problem for Capri-Sun drinks, as our pouches are intended to keep their contents cooler than other types of packaging, even when they aren’t refrigerated,” according to the website.

