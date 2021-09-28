Moderna received its first approval a week after Pfizer, but booster shots may take longer.

Moderna got its first approval a week after Pfizer, but booster doses might take a little longer.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine was licensed a week after Pfizer’s, however the third doses of both vaccinations will be available at different times.

Experts are investigating the idea of a COVID-19 vaccination booster dose to address the virus’s deteriorating protection over time. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized Pfizer’s booster dose, allowing certain individuals to strengthen their immunity. Because you can’t mix and match vaccines right now, many people are waiting for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s booster doses to be cleared.

The FDA hasn’t said when the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters will be approved, or who will be recommended to obtain them. However, it might happen within weeks, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He told NBC’s Meet the Press last week that data on the third Moderna shot and the second Johnson & Johnson shot is “just a couple to a few weeks away.”

“Right now, we’re working on sending the data to the FDA so they can look at it and make a decision on boosters for those people,” Fauci explained.

In November, Moderna submitted its original Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application, a week after Pfizer. The company received its EUA a week after Pfizer, on December 18 and December 11, respectively.

Moderna, on the other hand, took a little longer to acquire approval to utilize its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dosage than Pfizer. Pfizer announced on August 16 that early data on booster dosages had been submitted to the FDA, and Moderna followed two weeks later, on September 1. Given the extra week between the two companies requesting authorization, it’s reasonable to expect the FDA to take a little longer to approve Moderna’s booster dosages.

Moderna might be authorized in the second week of October if the FDA follows Pfizer’s lead. That isn’t clear, though, because the process requires a group of people to analyze data and make judgments based on the information provided.

Moderna’s booster will most likely only be available to a select set of people, as it has in the past. The following is a condensed version of the data.