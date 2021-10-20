Moderna, Johnson and Johnson COVID Boosters, and Mix-and-Match Vaccines have been approved by the FDA.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved booster doses for both the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday.

The FDA also approved the use of’mix-and-match’ booster doses for COVID-19 vaccinations that are currently available. This permits people to obtain a single booster dose of a different vaccine than the one they received at the time of their initial vaccination.

Six months after the initial vaccination, boosters of the Moderna vaccine may be administered to patients who:

Those who are 65 years old or older

Those between the ages of 18 and 64 are at a greater risk of developing a serious illness. COVID-1918 to 64 years of age with regular SARS-CoV-2 exposure in institutions or at work People aged 18 and up may receive a Johnson and Johnson vaccine booster two months following the original vaccination.

Individuals 18 to 64 years old with “frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2,” such as healthcare professionals, may receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine six months after the initial immunization is completed.

“As the pandemic continues to spread across the country, science has demonstrated that vaccine is the safest and most effective strategy to prevent COVID-19, including the disease’s most devastating consequences, such as hospitalization and death,” said Janet Woodcock, acting FDA commissioner. “According to the existing statistics, some fully vaccinated populations’ protection is diminishing. The availability of these approved boosters is critical for maintaining COVID-19 disease protection.” This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.