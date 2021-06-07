Moderna claims that its Covid-19 vaccine is effective in youngsters as young as 12 years old.

Moderna has announced that their Covid-19 vaccine provides significant protection to youngsters as young as 12, putting the vaccine on track to become the second option for that age group in the United States.

In order to halt the pandemic, much of the world is still struggling to vaccinate adults due to a lack of vaccine supply.

Another vaccine, manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech, was approved by the US and Canada earlier this month to be used starting at the age of 12.

Moderna said it would submit its teen data to the US Food and Drug Administration and other international regulators early next month.

More than 3,700 people were surveyed by the firm.