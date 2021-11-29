Moderna CEO warns that developing a vaccine for the Omicron Variant could take months.

According to Stéphane Bancel, CEO of US vaccine company Moderna, developing and shipping a new COVID vaccine targeting the Omicron type will take months.

Despite this, Bancel told CNBC on Monday that a higher 100-microgram dose of the company’s booster shot might be ready much sooner.

“The greater dose may be done right away,” Bancel told CNBC, “but the Omicron-specific variant will take months to be ready to ship in large quantities.”

With between 26 and 30 mutations on its spike protein that attaches to human cells, the World Health Organization has classified it as a “variant of concern.” On Sunday, it published a technical paper.

Moderna believes the Omicron form is very infectious, but it will take at least two weeks to see how the changes affect the efficiency of current vaccinations, according to Bancel. He cautioned that the immunizations may not provide as much protection against Omicron as previously thought.

“Depending on how much it dropped, we might decide on the one hand to administer a bigger dose of the current vaccination over the world to protect people, perhaps persons at extremely high risk, the immunocompromised, and the elderly,” he said.

South African scientists were the first to uncover the mutation, and it has now been detected in at least 15 nations, including Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Germany, Italy, and Israel.

Bancel believes the variation is already present in the majority of countries.

“I assume that most nations that have had direct flights from South Africa in the previous seven to ten days are already aware of cases in their country.”

The primary concerns surrounding the new variety, according to the WHO scientific document, are its transmissibility, how well immunizations protect against it, and whether it is more or less severe than the previous versions.

Following the discovery of the Omicron variant, at least 44 nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Singapore, implemented travel restrictions to southern African countries where the variant was initially discovered.

The South African doctor who initially expressed concerns about the new strain, on the other hand, has described the symptoms as “minor.”

Dr. Angelique Coetzee informed The Telegraph that she was made aware of the situation. This is a condensed version of the information.