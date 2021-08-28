‘Model Marine’ is a term used to describe a person who Nicole Gee Posted ‘I Love My Job’ Days Before She Was Killed in a Kabul Airport Bombing.

Marine Sergeant Nicole Gee, one of the 13 Americans murdered in ISIS-K strikes in Kabul this week, uploaded a photo of herself in uniform cuddling a baby in Afghanistan with the message “I love my job” just days before she died.

The suicide attack targeting Kabul’s international airport on Thursday killed more than 170 people and injured hundreds more. The militant terrorist group ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed Gee and 12 other US service members.

Gee, 23, tweeted a photo of herself holding a newborn in Kabul a week ago, as Americans, allies, and Afghan refugees fled the country in the wake of the Taliban’s quick takeover. “I adore my job,” she captioned the photo on Instagram.

