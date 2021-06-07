Mo Brooks appears to have shared his pin and email password on Twitter by accident.

While accusing California Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell’s team of breaking into his house to serve his wife with a lawsuit, Alabama GOP Congressman Mo Brooks appeared to mistakenly divulge his Gmail password and pin number.

On Sunday, a close associate of former President Donald Trump took to Twitter to express his displeasure with Swalwell, who has been threatening to sue Brooks for months over his claimed part in the January 6 Capitol riots. Brooks, an Alabama Republican who is running for the Senate to represent the state, has proven difficult to locate, and Swalwell has even engaged a private investigator.