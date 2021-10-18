Miya Marcano’s family claims that the police took too long to investigate her disappearance.

According to the Associated Press, the family of Miya Marcano, a college student who went missing and was subsequently found dead, alleged authorities did not respond swiftly enough to investigate her disappearance.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office produced a heavily blacked-out report on its response to Marcano’s disappearance on September 24, which the family argues supports their assertions that law enforcement’s measures were not rapid enough.

On Sunday, Marcano family attorney Daryl Washington said, “The incident report lacks important details.” “What we do know is that crucial hours were lost, and we would still be looking for Miya if it hadn’t been for this family’s bravery and drive.” Armando Caballero, the alleged killer, was discovered dead from what seemed to be suicide five days before Marcano’s body was discovered on October 2, according to the Associated Press. Sheriff John Minda stated that deputies lacked sufficient evidence to detain Caballero in the hours following Marcano’s disappearance, and that she was most likely already dead.

The sheriff’s office did not reply to requests for comment on the accusation that it did not conduct a comprehensive investigation into Marcano’s disappearance at first.

Caballero, 27, worked as a maintenance worker at the same apartment complex where Marcano, a Valencia College student, resided and worked. Caballero entered Marcano’s residence with a master key, according to investigators.

According to the investigation, Deputy Samir Paulino arrived at the apartment complex about 9:20 p.m. on September 24 after Marcano’s mother informed him that her daughter had stopped responding to text messages and had missed her flight back to South Florida.

Marcano texted a roommate at 5 p.m., claiming she was heading to the airport, according to Paulino. Although her bedroom was locked, the deputy stated that he glanced through a window and found “nothing odd.” According to the report, the deputy then departed but returned because he reported that someone had asked if an object “was on the bed.” Because so much of the report was blacked out, it was unclear who inquired.

The deputy returned at the request of Marcano's relatives, who had driven from South Florida to the apartment complex around midnight. Caballero informed Paulino that he had discovered the truth.