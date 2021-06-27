Mitt Romney warns that China’s military and economy are on track to become the world’s most powerful.

Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, said on Sunday that China is on course to become the world’s most powerful military and economy, posing one of the most serious threats to US foreign policy.

“The main challenge…is the rise of China, which is on track to become the world’s most powerful economy and military. And it is going to be a bigger challenge in the future decades,” Romney said on CNN’s State of the Union.

“I think the president, as well as his secretary of state, [Antony] Blinken, are increasingly aware of that challenge, and I think they’re looking to try to bring our alliances together to wake up to that reality and take action to dissuade China from the path of confrontation and military aggression,” he added.

Romney went on to highlight China’s lack of transparency in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as its role in human rights violations against ethnic minorities and Hong Kong residents.

The United States and other international leaders have accused China of detaining nearly 1 million Uyghurs, a mostly Turkish Muslim minority, in Xinjiang detention centers and forcing them to labor in dangerous conditions against their choice.

On Sunday, Romney stated, “China is doing a lot of very horrible things.” “And the entire world needs to see what they’re doing and say, ‘Look, that’s not going to stand, and we’re not going to let you play the type of dominant position you want on the world stage while you’re committing these atrocities,’” he added.

The expanding military might of China has become a source of anxiety for Western leaders. Senior NATO officer Stuart Peach warned that China’s rapid military buildup was “scary” in an interview published in the Financial Times on Friday.

“How quickly China has built ships, how much it has upgraded its air force, how much it has invested in cyber and other forms of information management, not least facial recognition,” Peach told the news site.

"I believe it is critical to keep an eye on that. What would you do if you were the leader of a modernized, formidable big force in China? He says, "You deploy it, you move it about."