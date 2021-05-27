Mitt Romney Redoubles His Call for a Diplomatic Boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

The commencement of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is less than nine months away, and calls for a boycott are becoming increasingly strong. Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney stayed firm on his statements this year that he supported a diplomatic boycott of the Games, but not one that would hurt the athletes, during a press conference on Thursday.

A diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, according to Romney, would simply mean that no ambassadors would be sent to China.

Romney, who was president of the Salt Lake City Olympics in 2002, stated, “We’re not going to punish our competitors who have spent their entire lives preparing for this moment.” “However, we will make it quite obvious that we do not support the Beijing Olympics.”

Because of alleged human rights violations against minorities in western China, calls for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games have become louder.

Earlier this month, a coalition of organizations representing Hong Kong residents, Tibetans, Uyghurs, and others published a declaration calling on “all governments and people, including all National Olympic Committees and Olympic athletes” to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The group Boycott Beijing 2022 claimed, “The Chinese government is perpetrating genocide against the Uyghur people and pursuing an unprecedented campaign of repression in East Turkistan, Tibet, and Southern Mongolia, as well as an all-out assault on democracy in Hong Kong.”

“At this time, participating in the Beijing Olympic Games would be comparable to sanctioning China’s genocide against the Uyghur people and legitimizing the dictatorial Chinese regime’s increasingly harsh policies,” the organization stated.

Romney’s statement on Thursday echoes what he stated in March, and also supports an amendment proposed by him and Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine that would allow American athletes to compete in China while maintaining a diplomatic presence in the country.

More than 1.75 million Uyghurs have been jailed in reeducation camps run by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in western China, with the number perhaps reaching 3 million.

The Boycott Beijing 2022 campaign has asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to cancel or reschedule the forthcoming Winter Olympics in China, arguing that the country never followed through on commitments to address human rights abuses before to the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics.

