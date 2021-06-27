Mitt Romney compares Trump’s election fraud claims to the World Wrestling Federation: “It’s entertaining, but it’s not real.”

On Sunday, Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney compared former President Donald Trump’s unfounded election fraud claims to professional wrestling, saying, “It’s entertaining, but it’s not real.”

After Trump continued to push the unverified hypothesis during a rally on Saturday, Romney said on CNN’s State of the Union that Trump’s claim that the election was stolen due to voter fraud was similar to the sports entertainment company.

“It’s like the WWF [World Wrestling Federation, a predecessor to World Wrestling Entertainment], in that it’s exciting but not real. And I understand that some people want to pretend that they believe in the big lie, but I believe that most people perceive that it’s a lot of show and bombast that’s going nowhere. The election is concluded. On Sunday, Romney stated, “It was fair.”

Mitt Romney on Trump’s insistence on repeating the Big Lie:

“It’s like the WWF in that it’s entertaining but not real… Was that something he learned from the intelligence community? No. So, where did he get the information? Is that the MyPillow guy? “Rudy Giuliani?” you could ask. pic.twitter.com/cQdhv1zudI

— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 27, 2021

The Utah Republican also added that Trump’s statements on election fraud are having a harmful effect on democracy across the world.

“I can tell you that it is surely being used around the world to minimize the support for democracy. I mean there’s a battle going on in the world right now between the autocratic nations like China and Russia, and nations that believe in democracy,” Romney said.

“And if the autocratic nations can point to the United States, which is the birthplace really of this modern democracy, and can say look ‘They can’t even run an election there that’s not fraudulent, how can you possibly run it into your country?’ That obviously is having an impact on the cause of democracy and freedom around the world,” he added.

Romney’s comments came a day after Trump reiterated his election fraud claims during an Ohio rally in support of GOP congressional candidate Max Miller. At that event, the former president called alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election “the biggest threat of all” to the country.

“There is no more dire threat today than the crisis. This is a brief summary.