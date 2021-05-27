Mitt Romney Admits Trump’s “Hold” on the GOP Base Is “Unlikely to Be Swayed by Almost Anything” Mitt Romney Admits Trump’s “Hold” on the GOP Base Is “Unlikely to Be Swayed by Almost Anything”

Despite an ongoing grand jury investigation in New York that could lead to criminal charges against the former commander in chief, Senator Mitt Romney admitted that former President Donald Trump’s “hold” over the GOP is “unlikely to be swayed.”

Prosecutors in New York have convened a grand jury as part of a criminal investigation into Trump and his business practices, The Washington Post first reported this week. Despite the fact that Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, have been under investigation for some time, legal experts say the formation of a grand jury demonstrates the gravity of the charges under consideration. Romney and other Republicans, on the other hand, are skeptical that the investigation or any potential charges will have much of an impact on Republican voters.

“I’m not going to speculate on what his legal future may hold or what impact that might have on politics. In an article published Thursday morning, the Utah Republican told The Hill, “You’d have to talk to some pundits.” “He appears to have a stronghold on our party’s core. I don’t think it’ll be swayed by almost anything.”

Romney, a vocal Trump critic, did note, however, that Trump is facing a “long list” of possible charges and will have to “deal with” the legal issues. “We’ll see if there’s any there or not,” the senator explained.

Romney has long been a Trump critic, and in both of his Senate impeachment trials, he was the only Republican who voted to convict the former president. Despite his opposition to Trump and his faction within the Republican Party, the senator appears to be unconcerned about Trump’s power within his own party. According to a Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday, two-thirds of Republican voters want Trump to run for president again in 2024, with only a quarter opposing him.

Some Trump supporters dismissed the possibility that the grand jury investigation would have a negative impact on the former president.

“I’ve heard so much about what’s going to happen to Trump I just tune it all out,” Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, told The Hill. “I don’t think anything coming out of New York is going to affect Trump very much.”

Trump has blasted the grand jury investigation, calling it “a continuation. This is a brief summary.