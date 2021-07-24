Mitch McConnell’s ‘Dirty Politics’ at Work Against Herschel Walker, according to Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, accused Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, of engaging in “dirty politics” after a former chief of staff for McConnell shared a negative article about former NFL player and potential Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

Josh Holmes, a former McConnell aide who left the Senate in 2015, shared a link to an Associated Press piece. The report included claims leveled against Walker, a Trump-backed Senate candidate in Georgia. According to the story, Walker regularly threatened to kill his ex-wife and “exaggerated his accomplishment” based on public data.

“This is the most thorough deconstruction I’ve ever seen. On Friday, Holmes tweeted, “My lord.”

Josh Holmes, McConnell’s former Chief of Staff and campaign manager, revealed @LeaderMcConnell’s organized opposition research dump to smear @HerschelWalker.

This is how shady politics operates.

McConnell doesn’t want Herschel because he’ll be a people’s champion. https://t.co/r3X0LrbIJg

July 24, 2021 — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee)

Greene then reposted Holmes’ post on Saturday morning, suggesting that McConnell was behind the AP’s well-reported article.

“This is @LeaderMcConnell’s orchestrated opposition research dump to smear @HerschelWalker, which was shared by Josh Holmes, McConnell’s former chief of staff and campaign manager. The congresswoman tweeted, “This is how filthy politics works.” “McConnell doesn’t want Herschel because he’ll be a people’s champion.”

Holmes retweeted Greene shortly after, denying her claim. “Oh, for God’s sake. “Rest in peace, my menchies,” he wrote.

July 24, 2021 — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh)

Greene, a fervent Trump supporter and conspiracy theorist, has previously been chastised by McConnell, who has said that she is “not living in reality.” Trump was also chastised by the Senate Minority Leader for instigating the January 6 insurgency against the US Capitol, which prompted the former president to continually criticize the renowned Republican legislator.

In early February, Greene’s House Committee assignments were revoked in a vote backed by 11 Republican colleagues. After odd old social media messages surfaced in which Greene espoused completely debunked conspiracy theories and appeared to endorse violence against Democratic lawmakers, the decision was made. This is a condensed version of the information.