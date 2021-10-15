Mitch McConnell says Democrats’ proposed election reform is “necessary.”

Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, said the Democrats’ latest election reform measure is “essential but unnecessary.”

In a Thursday “Dear Colleague” letter, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he will take procedural procedures on Monday to set up a Wednesday vote on the bill. Republicans are unlikely to embrace the bill, despite Schumer’s claim that it will “provide fair access to our democracy to all Americans.”

Because of the never-ending succession of disasters that their policies are inflicting on families, Democrats fear losing their reelection bids. The answer isn’t a takeover of the election laws in order to rig the game. In response to the Democrats’ latest rendition of the same takeover that the Senate has already rejected, I issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/pQgilV3MUV October 14, 2021 — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) “The Senate is designed to put a stop to foolish ideas and merely partisan initiatives while also assisting in the passage of truly vital and nonpartisan legislation. As we have demonstrated in the past, the Senate is entirely capable of passing legislation in this area when real concerns require real answers and real bipartisan cooperation “In response to Schumer’s remarks, McConnell issued a statement. “By contrast, this brazen power grab is neither necessary nor nonpartisan, therefore it will continue to fail.” According to Politico, the elections and ethics reform bill is the outcome of talks between Schumer, Sen. Joe Manchin, and seven Democratic senators. The bill would impose federal voting regulations such as enforcing early voting and expanding access to mail ballots. Unlike the original version of the bill, this version does not alter the electoral process significantly.

The bill, however, has no Republican supporters.

“Another week, another attempt by Washington Democrats to create phony drama over a failed electoral takeover,” McConnell wrote. “Senator Schumer wants to conduct yet another political stunt around the same partisan power grab that the Senate has already debated and rejected numerous times.” The plan is essentially the same as Nancy Pelosi’s For The People Act, H.R. 1, which seeks to reform many aspects of the election process, according to the Republican. Democrats contended that the bill would increase voter access in states that have restrictive voting rules.

Democrats, according to McConnell, consider the bill’s “repackaging” a “compromise,” but one that happened. This is a condensed version of the information.