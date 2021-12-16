Mitch McConnell is being targeted by Donald Trump for his ‘Unfrastructure’ and ‘Build Back Worse’ bills.

Former President Donald Trump has issued a statement calling for Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to be replaced, blaming the longtime Kentucky senator for assisting Democrats with their “unfrastructure” and “Build Back Worse” bills, both of which are key components of Vice President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Trump’s Wednesday statement began, “Mitch McConnell has given away the Unfrastucture Bill and will shortly be giving away the Build Back Worse Bill, which will destroy the entire fabric of our country.” “All of this was made possible by his two-month extension to the Democrats, the separation of the two bills, and, most critically, his lack of courage in using the Debt Ceiling Card.” “He has snatched victory from the jaws of defeat!” Trump’s remarks went on. “This is not only coming from me, but from almost everyone in the Republican Party. How this person can stay as Leader is beyond comprehension. He’s a mess who needs to be replaced as ‘Leader’ as soon as possible!” McConnell’s role in helping Democrats avoid a government shutdown over the debt ceiling was mentioned in Trump’s message.

McConnell has previously stated that he would not support Democrats in lifting the debt ceiling because they had not adequately discussed future spending legislation with Republican members.

McConnell, on the other hand, handed Democrats a two-month reprieve in early October to delay a vote on raising the debt ceiling until December. He said he offered them the extension because he wanted Democrats to specify the amount they wanted for a new debt ceiling. This sum totaled approximately $30 trillion, primarily to cover budget items enacted during Trump’s presidency.

McConnell also stated that he would compel Democrats to increase the debt ceiling through a process known as reconciliation, which allows Democrats to pass bills with a simple majority vote in the Senate. He and other Republicans argued they supported reconciliation so that the debt increase’s implications would fall solely on the shoulders of Democrats.

McConnell, on the other hand, altered his mind in early December. At that moment, McConnell stated that he would allow Democrats to avoid using reconciliation by securing 10 Republican votes in the Senate to accept a one-time simple majority vote to raise the debt ceiling by Democrats.

Some Republicans, including Trump, have opposed McConnell’s move, claiming that it benefits Democrats because they can now utilize it. This is a condensed version of the information.