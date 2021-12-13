Mitch McConnell is being chastised by Donald Trump for ‘giving the Democrats victory on everything.’

Former US President Donald Trump slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) once more, calling him a “Broken Old Crow” for assisting Democrats in raising the debt ceiling on December 10.

Despite promising in October to force the Democrats to raise the debt ceiling through the Senate’s potentially time-consuming budget reconciliation process, McConnell rallied Republican support last week to prevent a filibuster by voting with 13 GOP senators to allow the Democrats to fast-track their bill. The debt ceiling is a limit placed on the federal government’s debt by Congress.

Trump said in a statement on Sunday: “Mitch McConnell is handing the Democrats a resounding victory in every area. What’s the matter with this Cracked Old Crow? He is causing problems for Republican Senators and the Republican Party as a whole. When are they going to vote him out of office?” He lacked the courage to use the Debt Ceiling card, which would have given the Republicans a landslide victory on almost every issue. The Democrats were on the verge of giving up! They’ll use the Debt Ceiling against us at the earliest opportunity, and they’re not going down without a fight. It’s not going to be pretty. MITCH MUST BE REMOVED!” McConnell has stayed away from commenting about Trump in public since he stepped down as president. When questioned about the involvement of former President Barack Obama in the midterm elections on December 6, McConnell told the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit, “There are always a lot of voices.” McConnell’s office has been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

Trump responded angrily to the bill’s fast-track approval on December 10.

“Mitch McConnell, the Broken Old Crow, has just sacrificed the strong Debt Ceiling negotiation block, which was the Republicans’ first-class ticket to triumph against the Democrats, for absolutely nothing and for no reason,” Trump stated in a statement.

“He was scared to use that card, despite the fact that they would have FOLDED on the Build Back Worse Bill, which will destroy the fiber of our country and almost anything else the Republicans wanted.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a Trump friend, also chastised McConnell for voting for the bipartisan agreement that allowed Democrats to increase the debt ceiling.

