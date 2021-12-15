Mitch McConnell despised Donald Trump more than he despised his position as Senate Majority Leader.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky secretly told White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on December 15, the day after the Electoral College confirmed Joe Biden as the next president, that he planned to acknowledge that former Vice President Biden had won the presidency. That was before he met Donald Trump and had an incredible talk with him.

Following the election, McConnell did not respond to any of Donald Trump’s election-related queries, retaining his view that the president had the right to challenge the results. He had been silent, though, when it came to congratulating his old colleague and close friend Biden on his triumph. Many saw McConnell’s silence as implied support for the president, and his lack of action irritated many who believed the senator should do more than amuse the president.

In publicly opposing Trump, McConnell was obviously pursuing his own goal. But it wasn’t merely for the sake of self-interest. McConnell despised Trump with the kind of personal animosity that is frequently overlooked in traditional narratives or journalism when attempting to explain people’s motivations.

According to Michael Wolff’s book “Landslide,” McConnell was irritated that Trump had done better than predicted from the night of November 3, Election Day. When friends asked if he wanted a Trump victory and a Senate majority or a Trump defeat and a Senate loss, McConnell said he preferred the latter. He despised Trump even more than he despised his position as Majority Leader.

“There was complete hostility between the two men, Trump and McConnell,” Wolff writes. “The Republican leader’s assessment of Trump was as vehement as that of the most vehement liberal: Trump was ignorant, corrupt, inept, and unstable.” “McConnell had tried every day for the last four years not to bend—at least not publicly, as so many others had—to the headbanger in the White House,” Wolff wrote.

“However, it was impossible to exaggerate his contempt for Trump.”

McConnell had not anticipated Trump's ability to ignore the realities of his defeat, that even after every court rejected his claims and the Electoral College voted, Trump would continue to upend the country on his behalf.