Mitch McConnell confided, ‘I Can’t Afford a Big Frontal Attack on the President.’

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

Attorney General William Barr met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Monday, November 23, the first time the two had met or even spoken since mid-October. He was a staunch conservative and one of Trump’s most devoted cabinet members.

Barr had been contacted by a White House employee who informed him that the president was upset because he hadn’t heard from him. Barr proceeded to the White House where Trump complained about election fraud, according to Woodward and Costa’s “Peril,” informing the Attorney General that he had heard the Justice Department was “holding back.” Trump questioned why the Department of Justice was not investigating the reports.

Barr responded, “It’s not our responsibility to take sides between you and the other candidate.” “We have elections to decide on that.” Trump requested that the Justice Department look into the charges, claiming that there was a “crime of sufficient significance” that may influence the outcome, and Barr agreed that the Department of Justice will investigate on a “case-by-case” basis.

Barr had already directed that all credible allegations of serious fraud be reviewed by US Attorneys around the country. Sixteen Assistant United States Attorneys from fifteen districts urged Barr to end the inquiry because no proof of wrongdoing had been found. In protest, Richard Pilger, the head of the Justice Department’s electoral crimes division, resigned.

The studies yielded no results. “Barr informed his senior deputies that at some point, someone was going to have to announce that the emperor had no clothes,” according to Carol D. Leonnig and Philip Rucker’s “I Alone Can Fix It.” “When was the question?” None of this was relayed to the president, who tightened his circle even further. Barr appeared to be a Trump apologist or perhaps a co-conspirator from the outside, but evidence increasingly reveals that he was simply amusing the president.

Barr urged Trump to defend his legacy by focusing on “all the fantastic things you’ve accomplished” at the White House that day.

“Be upbeat,” he advised Trump. “Then go to Georgia and make sure the Republicans maintain control of the Senate.” Barr allegedly told the White House that Donald Trump’s demeanor during the encounter had worried him. This is a condensed version of the information.