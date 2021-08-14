Mitch McConnell calls for airstrikes against the Taliban to prevent the city of Kabul from being “overrun.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has urged Democratic President Joe Biden’s government to authorize airstrikes against Taliban militants in Afghanistan. According to McConnell, the bombings are vital to prevent the Islamic extremist group from “overrunning” Kabul, the country’s capital.

After consulting with Adela Raz, the US Ambassador to Afghanistan, McConnell made his remarks on Friday. The Taliban has quickly retaken the majority of the country as US troops begin to evacuate under Biden’s direction.

McConnell stated, “This calamity was not only inevitable, it was foreseen.” “The President and his administration deliberately chose not to take a far more responsible approach to safeguarding our national security interests and supporting our Afghan allies.”

“That said, it is not too late to prevent the Taliban from taking control Kabul,” McConnell added. “The Administration should use airstrikes to thwart Taliban advances, provide essential support to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces protecting the capital, and avert the city’s apparent fall.”

“The security threat to the United States will undoubtedly escalate, and the humanitarian cost to innocent Afghans will be catastrophic,” McConnell concluded in his statement.

Around July 22, the US deployed airstrikes to assist anti-Taliban Afghan forces. The strike was carried out by a variety of combat aircraft, including bombers and warplanes on an aircraft carrier. According to the Pentagon, Taliban troops had already taken control of about half of the country’s 421 districts by that time.

Biden had originally set a September 11 deadline for soldiers to leave the region. The date marked the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, which led to the entry of US soldiers into the country.

Biden stated, “The Afghan government’s leadership must come together.” “They have the ability to do so. They have the necessary resources. They have the necessary tools. Will they do it?” is the question. However, the White House also stated that there would be no “victory statement” upon the United States’ departure.

On July 8, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki declared, “We’re not going to have a’mission accomplished’ moment.” “We believe it is in our national security interest to return our servicemen and women home, and… for Afghan troops to lead.”

Taliban fighters began reclaiming ground they had lost even before US troops began to withdraw. This is a condensed version of the information.