Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer have reached an agreement to avoid a debt crisis.

After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered Democrats a temporary out on Wednesday, the Senate looks to have narrowly dodged a government financial crisis by deferring a vote on the debt ceiling until December.

The Senate appears to be prepared to vote on the interim debt ceiling bill on Thursday, after several hours of discussing the details. The agreement will also need to be approved by the House of Representatives.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, stated on the Senate floor Thursday morning, “I have some excellent news.” “We’ve achieved a deal on a debt ceiling extension till early December.” On Thursday, McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, acknowledged the agreement, chastising Democrats for failing to address the debt ceiling earlier.

Beyond the new December date, neither party provided many details.

Democrats and Republicans had been at odds for weeks, with McConnell refusing to support a plan to raise the debt ceiling before the October 18 deadline. The federal government has never defaulted on its debt before, and Republicans, with Democratic support, raised the debt ceiling several times during President Donald Trump’s presidency.

While Democrats try to pass two key pieces of President Joe Biden’s agenda—a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package to upgrade roads, bridges, broadband, and other priorities, and as much as $3.5 trillion to expand the social safety net by instituting universal pre-kindergarten, paid family leave, free community college, and other proposals Biden campaigned on—the focus on the nation’s debt has become a distraction.

Last week, the House of Representatives was on pace to pass an infrastructure bill, but Democratic infighting ruined the effort.

Congress is anticipated to return to those goals now that the debt crisis has been avoided.

However, McConnell has hinted that Republicans will oppose raising the debt ceiling in two months. He’s been pressuring Democrats to go it alone on the debt issue as they fight for trillions of dollars in spending on their top goals.

The Senate can utilize a procedure known as “reconciliation” to avoid a vote on the debt ceiling. Democrats have shied away from doing so, claiming that the country’s debt is the result of earlier spending. On Wednesday, some people stated that they will not support using the reconciliation technique if the debt issue arises again. This is a condensed version of the information.