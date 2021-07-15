Missouri is the most concerning state in the United States for the Delta Variant, with cases increasing by 200 percent since June.

According to the director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Missouri is the most concerned state in the country as the Delta strain of the coronavirus continues to spread.

Dr. Francis Collins told McClatchy’s bureau in the District of Columbia, “When I look at the map, Missouri actually pops out as the location that I’m most worried about because there’s a lot of cases suddenly happening very quickly.”

The Delta form is “extremely contagious,” according to Collins, who has been the institute’s director for over a decade.

“Anyone who isn’t vaccinated is in jeopardy…. The odds of becoming infected in Missouri are increasing, which might lead to catastrophic sickness or death,” Collins noted.

Coronavirus outbreaks in Missouri are among the worst in the country. The state’s seven-day average of new positive infection cases is about 1,200 per day, up nearly 200 percent from June 1, when the seven-day average was under 400.

Missouri has seen more coronavirus cases than it did in the entire month of June. According to KTVI in St. Louis, the state added 12,680 instances in June but topped 13,000 cases in the first two weeks of July.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure stated on Monday that the state was in a “really hazardous situation.”

“We are not giving up,” McClure declared at a press conference, “while we are one of the unfortunate few early hot areas of the Delta variant.” “It’s not too late,” says the narrator. We must continue on our current path.”

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said on Thursday that several counties in the state’s southwest were seeing an increase in new cases and hospitalizations.

The agency noted on Twitter, “This Hotspot Advisory covers Greene, Jasper, McDonald, Newton, and Barry counties, as well as the City of Joplin and nearby regions.”

According to the most recent data from the state’s health department, only 39 percent of Missouri’s population is completely immunized against the virus. Approximately 45 percent of Missouri residents have received at least one vaccination shot. The state’s seven-day average of provided immunizations was 8,131 doses per day as of Wednesday.

Last Monday, the president of one Missouri hospital system tweeted, “begging folks to take. This is a simple overview.”