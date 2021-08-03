Mississippi, one of the least COVID-vaccinated states in the US, is seeing an increase in vaccinations as cases rise.

Vaccination rates against COVID-19 are increasing in Mississippi, despite an increase in cases.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, almost 53,000 persons received coronavirus immunizations between July 25 and July 31, a significant increase over the 20,000 reported during the week of July 4-10.

It’s the first time the state’s immunization rates have been this high since April 25 to May 1, when more than 55,000 people were vaccinated. Mississippi has the lowest immunization rates in the country, with only roughly 1.2 million people out of a population of 3 million receiving at least one dose.

According to state data, approximately 5,000 new cases were reported over the weekend, more than six times the confirmed number reported on July 12.

Because of the growing Delta coronavirus variety, unionized auto employees in the United States will be required to wear masks in all factories, offices, and warehouses beginning Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a task team comprised of members from GM, Ford, Stellantis, and the United Auto Workers announced their decision. It applies to all employees, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated.

The action comes just over a month after union workers who had been vaccinated were allowed to remove their masks. However, the union claims in a statement that the decision was taken for worker safety as a result of a change in CDC mask recommendations. According to the statement, the Delta variant’s “alarmingly high” transmission rate necessitates the return of masks.

All workers should acquire vaccines, according to the task force, so that mask restrictions might be lowered. From May 2020 to July 12, around 150,000 industrial workers from all three companies were required to wear masks at work.

In a statement, the union stated, “We will continue to closely watch this situation to ensure we are doing everything possible to keep our families, members, and staff safe.”

Last week, the CDC reversed course on key masking recommendations, advising even vaccinated persons to wear masks indoors in areas of the United States where cases are on the rise.

