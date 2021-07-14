Mississippi Official Apologizes for Exaggerating the Number of Children on Life Support Due to COVID

Mississippi’s top health official apologized Tuesday evening for a tweet that misrepresented the number of children on life support as part of their fight against COVID-19.

Thomas Dobbs, the state’s health officer, said the information he supplied was based in part on a hospital report that was later revised.

Twelve children in Mississippi were being treated for COVID-19 infections in hospital intensive care units, according to a tweet Dobbs sent earlier Tuesday, which has since been removed. Ten of the children were on ventilators. Dobbs later tweeted that seven children were in the ICU, two of whom were on ventilators.

Please stay safe, and if you’re over the age of 12, please defend yourself.

“MS with seven children in the ICU, two of whom are on a ventilator” (life support). Last night’s [sic]report from a hospital has been corrected. And indeed, there are seven children with COVID,” he wrote in his tweet.

The new numbers were correct as of July 13, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). According to the department, all seven children were between the ages of 17 and one year old.

The number of COVID-19 infections in Mississippi has been on the rise, with the MSDH reporting 641 new cases and five more deaths on Wednesday. Since the epidemic began, the state has reported over 325,700 cases and over 7,400 deaths.

State health officials in Mississippi have issued a warning to people about the virus’ Delta form, which was first discovered in India and has now moved throughout the United States.

The MSDH told This website that “Delta is now the prevalent strain circulating throughout the state, accounting for the majority of cases being diagnosed at this point.” “The Delta variation accounted for 80% of all specimens sequenced between June 15th and July 9th.”

The Delta variation is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as.