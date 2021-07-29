Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves calls the CDC’s mask recommendations “foolish.”

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves lambasted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recently announced guidance, which suggests that even fully vaccinated persons wear masks indoors in regions where COVID-19 transmission is prevalent.

According to local television station WAPT, Reeves stated Thursday at the Neshoba County Fair, “Tuesday’s change in the CDC mask guideline is dumb, and it is damaging.”

“It smells like political panic, as if they’re trying to appear in command. It has nothing to do with reasonable science, to repeat, it has nothing to do with rational science,” he stressed.

When school resumes in the autumn, the Republican governor said he does not intend to impose a mask mandate for teachers and kids.

“I have never said never to anything,” Reeves added, “but I have no intention of mask mandates in schools.”

COVID-19 infections are on the rise in Mississippi and across the country, thanks in large part to the highly contagious Delta form. According to CDC data, most Mississippi counties have high rates of coronavirus community transmission.

According to The Clarion-Ledger, Mississippi recorded about 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last week, boosting transmission rates in the state to their highest levels since February.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, explained why the Delta variety “behaves uniquely differently from previous strains of the virus.”

“Information on the Delta version from various states and other countries suggests that certain vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant after vaccination may be contagious and disseminate the virus to others on rare occasions,” Walensky said Tuesday.

The CDC also advised that everyone in K-12 schools, including those who have been vaccinated, wear masks.

President Joe Biden urged Americans to heed the new guidelines on Tuesday, calling the CDC’s statement “another step on our quest to eliminating this epidemic.”

“I hope that everyone in the United States who lives in the areas covered by the CDC recommendation follows it. When I travel to these communities, I will undoubtedly do so,” Biden stated in a statement.

The CDC’s mask rules have been attacked by a number of Republican officials, including Reeves.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas termed the new masking restrictions “absurd” on Thursday. This is a condensed version of the information.