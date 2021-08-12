Mississippi doctors are concerned about hospital system failure as a result of the Delta surge and ICU shortages.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing to the point where hospitals may soon be unable to care for any more patients, putting Mississippi’s health-care system in jeopardy.

Mississippi has the lowest immunization rate in the country and one of the highest case numbers, creating the perfect storm for more hospitalizations. The state’s main health-care system issued a warning on Wednesday that it is on the verge of collapse.

During a press conference, Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), said, “I think we’re going to see failure of the hospital system in Mississippi if we continue on this trajectory within the next five to seven to ten days.”

Since the middle of July, the number of Mississippians hospitalized for COVID-19 has steadily increased, as has the number of patients on ventilators and in the critical care unit. The UMMC is building a field hospital in a parking lot that can hold up to 50 COVID-19 patients to help with the inflow of cases. The vice chancellor of UMMC, Dr. LouAnn Woodward, referred to it as a “Band-Aid,” in part because staffing the extra beds will still be a difficulty.

Many states suspended certain standards at the start of the pandemic so that people who had left the medical field or were medical students may join the workforce and help relieve the load on health-care employees. Many health-care employees are burned out and/or have left the sector to care for their own mental health, worsening an already serious situation more than a year into the crisis.

On Tuesday, Lee McCall, CEO of the Neshoba County General Hospital, made an urgent plea to Republican Governor Tate Reeves of Mississippi.

“With the influx of Covid, we are overburdened and understaffed to safely care for our patients. Our wonderful team is holding it together, but we’re all on the verge of collapsing,” McCall wrote on Twitter.

Reeves brushed aside allegations that his government was passive in the COVID-19 response, saying on Facebook that his team is “calmly making judgments based on the best available facts to manage the crisis and limit its impact on our people.” He made it his mission to safeguard Mississippi’s health-care system. This is a condensed version of the information.