Missing Child’s Mother Lateche Norris’ daughter is ‘just as important as Gabby Petito,’ according to her.

Lateche Norris was last seen at a 7/11 store on Park Boulevard in San Diego, California on Thursday, November 4. Joseph “Joey” Smith, 25, was her lover, and she had gone from Indiana to California to be with him, according to her relatives.

Norris called her mother in distress using a stranger’s phone shortly after arriving in San Diego on November 5. Her mother, Cheryl Walker, was informed that she had a heated argument with her lover the night before. Norris didn’t tell why she couldn’t use her phone, but she promised to call her mother back. Her family said she didn’t.

On November 10, Walker reported her daughter missing to the San Diego Police Department.

Walker stated on Facebook, “My daughter is just as essential as Gabby Petito.” “As if what happened to that sweet little kid wasn’t bad enough.” Petito was last seen in August and was discovered dead on September 19 in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. Brian Laundrie, her fiancé and the only person of interest in her murder, was discovered dead in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park near his parents’ house in Florida on October 19 after a month-long search by police enforcement. He had shot himself in the head and died as a result.

Norris’ relatives and friends disagree with the police’s assessment that she is not “at-risk,” according to FOX 8. Since Norris’ disappearance, her boyfriend has been unreachable.

According to a statement released by East County Emergency Updates on Sunday, Norris has brown eyes, dark brown or black hair, is 5’8′′ tall, and weighs 160 pounds. She was last seen with black leggings, a black hoodie, and black tennis shoes with white soles.

According to FOX8, Norris spent the summer in Santa Cruz with Smith. Both of them want to be tattoo artists.

Smith is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, and has dark brown/black hair and blue eyes, according to authorities.

Any members of the public who have seen Norris or have information on her whereabouts or disappearance are asked to call the San Diego Police Department at +1 (619) 531-2446 and reference case #21-501043.

