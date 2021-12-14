‘Misogyny is rampant,’ says Ashley Kosak, who claims male SpaceX coworkers groped her on a regular basis.

Former SpaceX engineer Ashley Kosak recently released an essay in which she claimed that “misogyny is prevalent” within the firm and claimed that several of her male coworkers molested her on multiple occasions.

According to the essay on the Lioness website, Kosak began working for SpaceX as an intern in 2017 and then became a full-time employee in 2019 as a “build reliability engineer.” According to the essay, she was later promoted to mission integration engineer.

Employees of Blue Origin, the space exploration corporation established by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, published an essay on Lioness citing a hostile workplace climate.

In the next section of the essay, Kosak talks about an incident that happened shortly after she started as an intern.

“While I was cleaning my dishes, a fellow intern approached me in our intern housing and grabbed my butt,” Kosak wrote. “I informed a superior and another coworker about the incident, but HR was never notified. I had no choice but to stay in the house with this man.” Similar occurrences, according to Kosak, occurred during the next two years while she worked as a SpaceX engineer. She alleged that a male coworker brushed his hand over her clothing “from my lower waist to my chest” during a team bonding event in 2018. “I informed my managers of his actions, then visited with HR to report the inappropriate behavior, but no one followed up.” This individual remained a member of the team for which I was responsible. “I felt powerless because of my precarious position at the organization,” Kosak stated.

Similar situations, such as male SpaceX employees hugging female colleagues without consent and pressuring female employees to dance with them, were described in Kosak’s essay. Male coworkers allegedly made sexual advances on Kosak while she was working from home during the COVID-19 outbreak by messaging her Instagram account and calling her phone at 4 a.m., according to Kosak.

In the essay, Kosak stated, “Another coworker came to my house and insisted on touching me despite my repeated requests that we remain professional.”

Kosak stated that she reported all episodes of sexual harassment to human resources (HR), but that “nothing was done.”

