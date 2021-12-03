Miranda Cosgrove discusses how she supports children’s environmental ideas in a podcast.

Miranda Cosgrove discussed how she is encouraging girls everywhere to develop strategies for addressing environmental concerns during an appearance on The Washington Newsday’s The Daily Break podcast this week, adding that all Californians, including children, could help with the state’s drought crisis by limiting their water use.

“If you’re thinking about it and you try to use as little water as possible when you brush your teeth, when you take a shower, or when you wash your hands, I think it may make a tremendous impact,” Cosgrove told podcast host Naveed Jamali. “It would make a significant difference if everyone did that.” Cosgrove rose to prominence in the early 2000s as a star of Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh and iCarly, the latter of which was recently relaunched on Paramount+. She is also the host of Mission Unstoppable, a CBS show that celebrates female innovators in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (also known as STEM).

Cosgrove recently collaborated with Girls Save the World, a Hewlett-Packard (HP) project in collaboration with MIT Solve. According to HP, the project’s goal is to “assist in providing tomorrow’s sustainability leaders with the resources, mentors, and support they need to put their ideas into action now.”

By January 18, girls aged 13 to 18 are urged to offer their ideas for addressing environmental challenges in their communities. According to HP, ten finalists will be chosen in March, and each will receive “a stipend to develop their solutions.” One winner will earn a $10,000 reward.

Cosgrove informed Jamali that she is “very excited” to be a part of the Girls Save the World initiative.

"It's as if you have all these people behind you who are helping you if you are one of the ten finalists and your proposal is funded." "You get to meet other girls who have similar ideas," Cosgrove explained. "I just believe that feeling empowered and getting to be around other kids and hearing their thoughts, and knowing that there are all these people out there wanting to help, I think that goes a long way."