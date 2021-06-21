Minority cops were allegedly pressured by a white police supervisor to “take people’s freedom.”

According to recent court filings, a white police supervisor reportedly urged black officers to steal people’s liberty in order to satisfy arrest quotas.

New records obtained by the New York Daily News are part of a long-running lawsuit filed by four minority cops who claim they were retaliated against because they did not arrest enough persons of color as part of the department’s unreported arrest quota system.

According to sworn declarations from Charles Spruill, a Black officer who retired in 2014, officers were shouted at regularly to arrest “hard targets,” who police believe were Black and Hispanic citizens.

“Are you going to take someone’s freedom today?” a white supervisor questioned an African-American police officer in the 40th Precinct on one occasion. In an affidavit, Spruill stated. “The African-American cop had no choice but to say, ‘OK, boss,’” says the source.

The recent research is one of more than two dozen from current and former cops that support the notion that a racial quota system disproportionately affects minority officers.

Their admissions came in support of Lieutenant Edwin Raymond, who filed a lawsuit in 2015 alongside other minority cops alleging retaliation for refusing to comply with the “collar quotas” scheme.

Last month, city attorneys filed court filings in Manhattan Federal Court contesting Raymond’s claims, arguing that he was fired because he refused to do his job, not because he exposed the arrest quota.

“The allegations of race-based quotas, or a policy of numerical quotas, are untrue, and we are confident the evidence will establish that,” a spokeswoman for the New York Police Department said in a statement to This website. We’ll make our statements in court after that.”

According to previous court documents, the quota system also urged officers to avoid arresting “soft targets,” such as Asian, Jewish, and white persons.

“The arrest quota is known by several different names within the NYPD, but they all represent the same thing. Shawn Smalls, a Black cop who retired in 2011, said in one of the new affidavits, “That police are obligated to bring in a specific amount of arrests and give a certain number of summonses every month.”

