Minnesota Wild Assistant General Manager Tom Kurvers At the age of 58, she passes away.

Tom Kurvers, Minnesota Wild Assistant General Manager, passes away at the age of 58.

Tom Kurvers, the NHL’s Minnesota Wild’s assistant general manager, died on Monday at the age of 58.

The Minnesota Wild released a statement on Twitter saying, “The Minnesota Wild organization is heartbroken to announce that Tom Kurvers died away this morning following a heroic fight with lung cancer.” “We send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to Tom’s family and friends, particularly his wife Heather, daughters Madison and Rose, and sons Weston and Roman.”

“Tom’s enthusiasm for and accomplishment in hockey, from Minnesota high school standout to Hobey Baker Award winner and Stanley Cup champion, could only be surpassed by the love and optimism he shared with family and friends every day,” the statement added. “The limitless number of people on whom Tom had a good influence during his life will be dearly missed by Tom’s warmth and enthusiasm. We join the rest of the hockey world in grieving the passing of a terrific player and even better person.”

Kurver was diagnosed with lung cancer for the first time in 2019 despite not being a smoker.

“Lung cancer kills more people than breast, colon, and prostate cancers combined,” Kurver said in a 2019 interview with the Wild. It has the reputation of being a smoker’s cancer, however half of those diagnosed are not smokers.”

