Minnesota uses TikTok to prevent teen vaping in the wake of reports of e-cigarette addiction.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is using TikTok, a popular social media app, to encourage youth to give up vaping.

According to KEYC News, the department is partnering with Dr. Rose Marie Leslie, a popular TikToking family medicine professional with nearly 1 million followers who gives information and resources on how young people can quit.

Leslie uses TikTok to share medical facts and information, with a particular focus on vaping. The doctor has previously provided content from the MDH partnership, such as information on the My Life, My Quit program, which provides anonymous support to kids who wish to quit smoking.

Leslie told KEYC, “TikTok has been an outlet for me to cut through the noise and reach young people with health information that is short and easy to comprehend, as well as amusing.” “It was a logical fit to highlight resources like My Life, My Quit to assist kids break free from nicotine addiction.” Despite the fact that traditional smoking rates among young people have been dropping in recent years, e-cigarettes have thrived. According to the Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey (MYTS) from 2020, 19.3% of high school students used e-cigarettes in the previous 30 days.

Young individuals on TikTok are increasingly using “trendy” vape pens, such as the popular Geek Bars. TikTok videos frequently portray vaping in a good way to viewers, according to study published in the Tobacco Control journal.

The issue isn’t so much with the number of teenagers who use e-cigarettes as it is with their addiction to them.

According to the MYTS study, 70.4 percent of those who used e-cigarettes showed indicators of dependency. According to the report, 33.6 percent of Minnesota youth who use e-cigarettes do so frequently, about twice as many as in 2017.

“Because of their developing brains, teenagers are more prone to nicotine addiction, and nicotine use during adolescence can have long-term effects on learning, memory, attention, and mood,” stated MDH Senior Research Scientist Sharrilyn Helgertz. “Given the long-term consequences, an increase in Minnesota youth exhibiting signs of nicotine dependency is troubling.” It’s unsurprising that the MDH is leaning toward TikTok to convince teen users to stop vaping; the app has an estimated 25% of users aged 10 to 19.

The MDH is promoting the My on social media.