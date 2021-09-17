Minnesota cops have been chastised for not going the extra mile to reduce deadly traffic collisions.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has come under fire for introducing a “not-reaching pouch” in the hopes of reducing fatal road collisions.

The pouches are designed to keep a driver’s license, registration, and insurance card visible inside the vehicle, such as on an air vent or other visible area. The pouches will be distributed at community events by the department and other law enforcement organizations, including the Minnesota State Patrol and St. Paul Police.

Valerie Castile, whose son Philando was brutally shot by a Minnesota police officer during a traffic stop in 2016, made the pouch, according to the agency.

In a statement, Booker Hodges, the department’s associate commissioner, stated, “We are constantly searching for ways to prevent fatal force confrontations as these cases can be devastating for both officers and community people.”

“By collaborating with Ms. Castile, who has diligently pushed for these since her son was killed in a deadly force contact with law enforcement, we are hoping that these pouches may help in some way lessen these situations, even if it is only one,” Hodges continued.

The department, however, was swiftly slammed with backlash after posting about the pouches on social media.

“Dear Minnesota, this isn’t the flex you’re looking for. In reaction to the department’s declaration, the NAACP commented, “Police should not need to see a pouch in order to not shoot.”

“Just to be clear, @MnDPS DPS is claiming that the likelihood of its cops shooting someone for obeying their orders is so high that they recommended drivers carry a special device to prevent that from happening,” journalist Christopher Ingraham tweeted.

“America: Where the police will give you a handy pouch instead of stopping killing you,” wrote Brittany Packnett Cunningham, an anti-police violence campaigner.

“Ms. Castile, who lost her son in a lethal force traffic stop shooting, came to DPS with this proposal, and we worked side-by-side with Ms. Castile to make it happen,” the department’s public affairs officer Scott Wasserman said when questioned about the response. Last year, we collaborated with her to make revisions to the driver’s manual.”

Castile told WCCO that she first learned about the ‘not-reaching’ device in 2018, after a woman in Virginia invented it.

They don’t want “another Philando Castile anyplace,” she told a local CBS affiliate. This is a condensed version of the information.