Milwaukee’s ‘Dancing Grannies’ Have Been Confirmed Among the Dead at the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Some members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies were among those slain when an SUV crashed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

When the driver of the red vehicle rushed over barricades about 4:40 p.m. local time, striking individuals taking part, at least five people were killed and more than 40 others were injured, according to municipal officials.

Officials are currently gathering information and haven’t given any other details on the victims.

However, the Dancing Grannies company confirmed that its members were among the fatalities in a statement released early Monday.

In a Facebook post, the group added, “Those that perished were incredibly passionate Grannies.” “Their eyes twinkled with delight….the joys of becoming a grandmother. They were the cement that kept us all together.” Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

The statement went on to say: “Our group was doing what they liked best: playing in front of audiences in a parade, bringing joy and happiness to people of all ages. The grannies appreciated hearing the audience’s cheers and applause while performing, which brightened their cheeks and warmed their hearts.” “Keep the Grannies, all those injured, and all those who witnessed this awful act in your thoughts and prayers,” the group said in a previous statement. A “person of interest” has been apprehended, according to police, but no further information about the person or a suspected motivation has been released.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.