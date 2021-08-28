Milo Yiannopoulos claims to have COVID and posts a photo of Ivermectin, saying, “This Is Not Fun.”

Milo Yiannopoulos, a far-right political journalist, stated he tested positive for COVID-19 in a social media post and uploaded an image of himself using ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medicine that the FDA has warned Americans against using.

According to pictures provided on Twitter Saturday by media watchdog group Right Wing Watch, Yiannopoulos tweeted a photo of a positive coronavirus test strip to his Telegram account with the phrase “Rona.”

“Last year, most of you had the common ‘it’s just flu’ rona, and most of you didn’t even realize it. But because I don’t have any friends and don’t leave the house, I’ve only been able to obtain the lethal superspreader version from vaccinated folks, and let me tell you, THIS IS NOT FUN,” wrote Yiannopoulos.

Milo Yiannopoulos appears to have COVID. pic.twitter.com/N2iEc7IgNV

August 28, 2021 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch)

Dizziness, headache, chills, fuzzy head, nausea, coughing, and difficulty breathing were among the commentator’s symptoms throughout the day.

“Yesterday was the worst day of my life,” claimed Yiannopoulos, who appeared to have tested positive for the virus a few days prior.

He also posted a photo of a thermometer showing he had a 93-degree fever and stated he had been sleeping on and off for the past 48 hours.

Using the description “now we wait,” Yiannopoulos published a photo of himself injecting ivermectin into his arm with a veterinary syringe in a separate post.

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic medicine that has been licensed by the FDA for use in humans to treat some parasitic worm diseases, but not viral infections like COVID-19. The medicine was first used as a veterinary treatment to deworm livestock like cows and horses in the 1970s.

Ivermectin should not be used to treat COVID-19 symptoms, according to the FDA, which has received “several reports of persons who required medical assistance and were hospitalized after self-medicating with ivermectin designed for horses.”

Some conservatives, notably Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and Representative Louie Gohmert, have recently referenced the substance (R-TX).

