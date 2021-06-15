Milo Golding, the winner of the Google Doodle for 2021, is who? A Google Doodle honors an 11th grader.

Today’s Google Doodle honors Milo Golding, the winner of the Google Doodle for 2021 contest in the United States.

The Google Doodle is a special temporary adjustment to its homepage logo that honors holidays, events, accomplishments, and historical personalities. It is generally reserved for well-known people and events.

On June 15, the Doodle, in a departure from convention, honors a Kentucky-based 11th grader.

On NBC’s Today programme on Monday, Golding was named as the winner of the 13th annual Doodle for Google competition, after his artwork was chosen as the winner from 54 state and territory winners.

Doodle for Google is an annual art contest for children in grades K-12 that invites them to create their own Doodle for a chance to have it displayed on Google.com.

Scholarships and technology items for their school are also awarded to the winner. After winning the contest, Golding received a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for his school.

A mixed-race child kneels in the act of handing a balloon to a smaller youngster while tying a scarf around the latter’s neck in the Doodle.

In the background, two young children can be seen, one peering over the wall against which the Google logo is shown, and the other spreading his arms and facing the screen with his back.

On Tuesday, the artwork will be showcased on Google’s homepage for 24 hours.

Golding told Google that his artwork represented the power of optimism, a lesson he learned from his late father. He hoped that his Doodle will inspire others to overcome barriers in the face of life’s various challenges.

“I am brave because I believe in myself. “I once asked my father how he overcome challenges and become the person he desired,” he explained.

“‘Hope, hope keeps me strong,” he said.

Golding, a student at Lexington Christian Academy in Lexington, Kentucky, lost his father to a heart attack when he was 13 years old and attributes his ability to endure grief to his ability to maintain hope.

He turned his trauma into a way to help others, and his Sanguine Path organization helps youngsters who are in a similar situation.

The charity assists children under the age of 18 who have. This is a condensed version of the information.