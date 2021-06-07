Millions of dollars in Bitcoin paid to hackers in the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack have been reclaimed, according to the Department of Justice.

Millions of dollars in cryptocurrencies were paid to the hackers whose cyberattack caused the nation’s main fuel pipeline to be shut down, according to federal authorities.

At a Monday press conference, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco claimed, “The Department of Justice has found and retrieved the majority of the ransom Colonial paid to the DarkSide network in the aftermath of last month’s ransomware attack.”

“Ransomware assaults are always unacceptable,” she continued, “but when they threaten essential infrastructure, we will go to great lengths to respond.”

The search was carried out as part of the department’s new Ransomware and Digital Extortion Task Force.

Investigators seized illegal earnings from a bitcoin wallet used by DarkSide actors to collect the cyber-ransom, according to FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate.

Federal agents seized 63.7 bitcoins, which are now worth $2.3 million. Colonial Pipeline paid a ransom demand of about 75 bitcoins, according to the Justice Department.

Last month, Colonial Pipeline Co. CEO Joseph Blount told The Wall Street Journal that he paid the $4.4 million ransom because the business didn’t know how seriously its systems had been hacked.

“I understand it’s a contentious decision,” Blount remarked. “I didn’t make this decision lightly. I’ll admit that seeing money go out the door to people like these made me feel uneasy.”

Given the pipeline’s crucial position in the energy grid, Blount also stated that paying the hackers was the “proper thing to do for the country.”

The ransomware attack led the pipeline operator to shut down 5,500 miles of pipeline on May 7, which carries 45 percent of the East Coast’s fuel supplies, according to the business.

From Florida to New Jersey, the shutdown resulted in suspended fuel shipments, panic buying, and gas station shortages. The national average for a gallon of gas has topped $3 for the first time since 2014.

On May 13, roughly a week after the ransomware assault, Colonial Pipeline’s complete system was restored to normal functioning. In a Twitter message, the corporation stated that it would commit the necessary resources to ensure safe operations.

Following the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, DarkSide issued a statement on Twitter claiming to be a “apolitical” outfit whose “objective is to make money, not to cause issues for society.”

