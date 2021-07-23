Militiamen Shown in Training for Gretchen Whitmer’s Alleged Kidnapping

This week, a judge revealed video, photo, and text message evidence to the public, including a tape of one of the militiamen accused of plotting to abduct Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last year practicing with his weapon.

The FBI announced the arrest of 13 individuals in early October of last year, alleging that they were preparing to kidnap and perhaps assassinate Whitmer, a Democrat, in part because of her administration’s COVID-19 restrictions. Some of the evidence submitted by prosecutors against Barry Croft of Delaware, a defendant in the case, was authorized to be published to various midwestern media sites by Western District Magistrate Judge Sally Berens.

Footage from ABC News affiliates WXYZ-TV Detroit and WLS-TV Chicago shows a guy, named as Croft by authorities, firing a semi-automatic assault rifle during a training exercise. In the video, the man, along with others, discharges his gun at various targets while hiding behind various obstacles. Croft is also seen holding his weapon in various postures in photos supplied to the public.

Croft also sent a photo of a bridge near Whitmer’s vacation house in a text message conversation. Prosecutors claim Croft and the others planned to blow up the bridge as part of a scheme to assassinate Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, according to WLST-TV Chicago.

Croft’s attorney, Joshua Blanchard, said in a statement to The Detroit News that the hearing where the video and images were revealed occurred “before we had an opportunity to verify the government’s accusations.” He expressed excitement about “presenting all of the facts to a jury this fall.”

Blanchard had attempted to keep the evidence from being released, claiming that it would have an impact on the jury pool when the trial resumed in October. The lawyer stated, “Because of the high-profile nature of the litigation and the extensive media attention it has received, revealing the evidence before their introduction at trial risks tainting the jury pool.”

Croft appears to be associated with the Boogaloo movement, according to the images. In one photo, he is seen holding the group’s flag. The region of the South. This is a condensed version of the information.