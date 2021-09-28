Military Leaders Interrogated About Afghanistan and China Calls in Mark Milley’s Testimony Live Updates

In his first Congressional appearance since reports about his contentious communication with China, General Mark Milley, the highest-ranking military commander in the United States, will be grilled by Republicans on Tuesday.

Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee at 9:30 a.m. E.T., with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and US Central Command Commander General Frank McKenzie.

The US exit from Afghanistan and future counterterrorism operations are on the table, but Milley’s recent behavior will almost probably be called into question, particularly his phone conversations to China reassuring his counterpart that the US would not launch a military attack. The phone calls were exposed in excerpts from Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s upcoming book Peril.

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement at the time of the discoveries, calling Milley a “nutjob” and claiming that his conversations with China’s General Li Zuocheng had put the country in jeopardy. Joe Biden, President of the United States, supported Milley, saying he has “great trust” in him.

Milley has justified his phone calls, claiming that they were “normal,” but that he would “hold my views on the record until I do so in front of the parliamentarians who have the lawful obligation to monitor the United States military.” “In a few of weeks, I’ll go into any level of detail Congress wants to go into,” he added.

After those weeks have passed, the Republicans will get their time to question Milley, and Milley will have his chance to justify his actions.

