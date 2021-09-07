Military Doctors Sent to Southern States Amid ‘Dire’ Delta Variant Surge | COVID-19 Live Updates

Hundreds of emergency military physicians, nurses, and other healthcare personnel are being dispatched to southern U.S. states where the Delta variety is causing a “serious” increase in COVID hospitalizations.

Low vaccination rates are being blamed for the new outbreak in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, which are among the worst-affected states. Only 39% of people in Alabama had received both vaccination doses, compared to 68 percent in Vermont.

The United States continues to see over 100,000 new COVID cases every day, the majority of which are the Delta type, with over 1,300 deaths per day.

COVID is still wreaking havoc on hospitals across the southern United States this morning, with several seeing record numbers of patients infected with the virus.

