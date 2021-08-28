Mike Pompeo’s Conflicting Afghanistan Remarks Have Been Viewed Over 900,000 Times.

Since it was posted on Thursday, a video montage of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comments about the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan during his time in the Trump administration compared to his comments now that President Joe Biden is overseeing the drawdown has been viewed nearly 900,000 times.

Former President Donald Trump’s negotiations with the Taliban ended in the signing of a February 2020 peace plan that called for the full departure of US soldiers from Afghanistan by May 2021. Pompeo was a key figure in those talks. President Joe Biden delayed the withdrawal date back to September 11 after taking office in January, then brought it forward to August 31. However, on August 15, the Taliban had recovered near-total control of Afghanistan, two weeks ahead of schedule.

Pompeo and Trump have slammed Biden’s handling of the US troop pullout on many occasions. Meanwhile, several prominent Republicans have slammed Trump’s administration for signing a peace deal with the Taliban.

Pompeo’s prior words regarding the Taliban and Afghanistan are mashed up against what he is saying now in a video produced by MSNBC’s The Mehdi Hasan Show, exposing obvious contradictions.

With Afghanistan, Mike Pompeo is attempting to rewrite history. But don’t worry, we’ll use the power of television to correct the record. pic.twitter.com/sM5ZZ2REEE

August 27, 2021 — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow)

Pompeo labels the Taliban as “butchers” and “evil people” in the first footage from the present, claiming that encounters with them were “some of the most difficult conversations for me personally, and emotionally.”

In contrast, in a footage from 2020, Pompeo says that the Taliban has been “working assiduously to lessen violence.” He goes on to say that the Trump administration has faith in the Taliban leadership’s ability to follow through on its promises.

The following recent tape shows Pompeo declaring, “We never trusted the Taliban,” in an interview with Fox News. In 2020, however, Pompeo stated that the Trump administration had “every hope” that the Taliban will adhere to the terms of the peace agreement.

In a previous interview, Pompeo stated that he “looked” the Taliban officials “in the eye” and that they “revalidated” their promises to the peace pact.

