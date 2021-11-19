Mike Pence’s brother, Donald Trump Kevin McCarthy’s 8-Hour Floor Speech was praised by Greg.

According to the Associated Press, former President Donald Trump and Mike Pence’s brother praised House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s marathon statement on the House floor, which lasted from Thursday night into the early hours of Friday.

McCarthy spoke for more than eight hours, denouncing the plight of the country and his Democratic political opponents while obstructing President Joe Biden’s comprehensive domestic policy plan.

While some scoffed at McCarthy’s speech, others applauded his efforts. McCarthy had done a “wonderful job” in “setting a record by going over eight hours of speaking on the House Floor in order to properly confront Communism,” Trump said in a statement released Friday. In his statement, Trump stated, “We must never forget what the Democrats have done, at the highest level of depravity.”

Former President Barack Obama also took a shot at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, claiming that if the Kentucky senator “had fought,” the country might be led by a different Republican president right now.

McCarthy’s speech was also praised by Greg Pence, a Republican congressman from Indiana.

Greg Pence commented, “I loved it.” “This is unquestionably a watershed moment for Kevin.” During McCarthy’s address, dozens of Republicans cheered him on, while some Democrats booed him. “I didn’t even pay attention,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who previously held the record for the longest address in the lower chamber.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Far from being the “happy conservative” he claimed to be, the California Republican debuted a new role: enraged heir to Donald Trump’s legacy, picking up where the former president left off, mercilessly attacking his political opponents and their ideas with a ferocity uncommon even in the divided halls of Congress. The speech was a veritable feast for fact-checkers.

As the speech began, he said, “If I sound angry, it’s because I am.”

He said many hours later, “I’m just getting ready, go sit.” “I know you don’t like me, but that’s OK,” he stated at another time. The long address served as a politically painful climax to a difficult week in what has been one of Congress’s most contentious and deadly years.

Biden signed the linked $1 trillion infrastructure plan into law on Monday, marking a rare bipartisan triumph. This is a condensed version of the information.