Mike Pence was chastised by Donald Trump on 1/6 for not having the “courage” to reject the results.

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at his former vice president, accusing him of lacking the “courage” to reject the election results in 2020.

Trump renewed his criticism that Pence might have done more to prevent the certification of his electoral defeat on January 6 at a Turning Point USA convention in Phoenix on Saturday.

To loud booing from the audience, Trump remarked, “I only wish that my friend, Mike Pence, had that extra bravery to send the results back to the legislators, because it all occurred so quickly.”

The former president alleged, “You know, they schemed on this idea for four years.” “Everything occurred so swiftly. Someone offered him incorrect counsel if he would have sent it back to the legislatures.”

Along with raging against Pence, Trump repeated bogus conspiracy theories about the election he lost to Vice President Joe Biden, praising a highly discredited months-long vote audit in Maricopa County, Arizona.

It happened despite Democratic Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs asking Trump to move on from his election loss. “Nothing that is going on here is going to change the outcome, and this is really just being a miserable loser,” she told CNN on Friday.

Trump, on the other hand, continued to express his complaints, claiming that “Democrats can’t win elections without cheating.”

“It’s fine with me if I lose the election. He said, “Seriously.” “I’m going to start constructing structures.” I’ll keep myself occupied, but it was taken from us.”

Following Trump’s unfounded charges of voter fraud at a rally on January 6, a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol and disrupted Congress’s confirmation of Biden’s victory.

During and after the unrest, seven people died, including a lady who was fatally shot by police as she attempted to storm into the House chamber. In the days that followed, two police officers committed suicide, while another officer, Brian Sicknick, collapsed and died after fighting the rioters.

The first hearing of a congressional committee probing the events of January 6 will take place on Tuesday.

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi objected to McCarthy's handpicked Republicans, Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana, McCarthy stated the committee had lost "any authority and respect." Both of them voted.