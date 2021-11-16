Mike Pence vs. Donald Trump in 2024: How Do Their Odds Compare?

Since departing the White House earlier this year, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence have both been the focus of conjecture about their political prospects.

Trump continues to be a major force in the Republican Party, endorsing candidates and making regular pronouncements about the state of the country and the party.

Pence’s return to politics, on the other hand, has been more subdued. Despite Trump’s frequent criticism, the former Indiana governor has delivered speeches, outlined his decision-making process on January 6, and mainly avoided publicly clashing with him.

Alyssa Farah, Pence’s former press secretary, has stated the Republican is “ashamed” of Trump and may run in 2024 to steal Trump’s voters.

However, polls continually show that Trump is the most popular candidate for the Republican presidential candidacy in 2024, and bookies agree.

According to a YouGov poll conducted between November 4 and 8, Trump received 44 percent of the vote in the Republican presidential primary, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis receiving 21 percent.

In that poll, which surveyed 559 persons, Pence received only 4% of the vote. He came in fourth place, behind Nikki Haley, the former US ambassador to the United Nations.

In a Harris poll conducted from October 27 to 28, Trump received 47 percent of the vote, DeSantis 10 percent, and Pence 9 percent.

When Trump is removed from the equation, a Harris survey conducted at the same time shows Pence leading the Republican field with 23%, but this has not been reflected in other polls.

In a series of polls over the last two months, Pence has struggled to keep up with DeSantis, despite the fact that the Florida governor has stated that he is now focused on reelection in 2022.

Bookmakers’ betting odds reflect the former vice president’s difficulty in defeating Trump and DeSantis. As of Friday, Betfair, the world’s largest online betting exchange, was giving Trump 11/10 odds to win the Republican nomination.

Pence’s chances of winning the GOP nomination were 12/1, after DeSantis (5/1), and Haley (6/1). Former Vice President Al Gore has a greater chance than Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, who is 16/1.

Pence’s chances of winning the presidential race, on the other hand, are slim. This is a condensed version of the information.