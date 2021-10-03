Mike Pence is chastised by Adam Kinzinger for boasting about ‘staying in touch’ with Trump.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was targeted by Representative Adam Kinzinger, who chastised him for continuing to flaunt his ties to former President Donald Trump.

The Illinois Republican retweeted an article from The New York Times that detailed how Pence refused to give in to Trump’s pressure to postpone the Electoral College vote certification deadline of January 6. While the Republican legislator praised Pence for his decision, he chastised him for advertising his ongoing friendship with Trump in public.

“He gets credit for THAT, but he’s been to Hungary recently and boasted about keeping in touch with big Donald. It’s astonishing how close we were, and how some people just want to’move on,’” the Republican congressman, a vocal Trump opponent, tweeted on Sunday.

He gets credit for THAT, but he’s been to Hungary recently and boasted about keeping in touch with big Donald. It’s amazing how close we came and how some people just want to “move on” https://t.co/DKIvfc3rfE

3 October 2021 — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger)

Kinzinger was referring to Pence’s speech at a far-right meeting in Budapest last month, during which he praised his conservative ideals and emphasized his ties to Trump. More recently, Pence stated that he has been in contact with former President Obama on a regular basis for the past several months.

On Thursday last week, Pence told the Ruthless podcast, “We’ve probably spoken a dozen times since the inauguration [in January].” Despite describing the pro-Trump attack on the US Capitol on January 6 as a “tough” and “dark” occasion, Pence said his friendship with the previous president has been mended.

“We got over it. “We completed the work,” Pence said, adding that he is now “entirely focused on the future.”

On January 6, Trump publicly encouraged Pence to reject the certification of Biden’s electoral victory. During a rally near the White House on the Ellipse during the formal certification process at the Capitol, Trump urged his supporters to march to the legislative building and “fight like hell.”

Hundreds of Trump fans followed the former president’s advice and attacked the Capitol, threatening the lives of both Democratic and Republican members. This is a condensed version of the information.